Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Ingram Road.

Police said the pedestrian was walking diagonally from south to north across Ingram Road, not using a marked crosswalk.

A silver 2024 Toyota Corolla traveling west struck the pedestrian, police said. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

