Brook Hollow Branch Library nears completion of parking lot solar panel project

SAN ANTONIO – A North Side library is nearing the completion of a parking lot solar panel installation project.

Brook Hollow Branch Library will close for one day on Monday, Sept. 15, to allow for crews to complete the project, according to a San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) news release.

The branch is the second SAPL location to receive its solar installation after library trustees approved designs for the two projects earlier this year.

The Igo Branch Library was the first branch to receive the infrastructure. Nine other branches are slated to receive installations.

Brook Hollow was selected from more than 300 municipal facilities to receive solar panels, the release said.

The library solar projects are part of the City of San Antonio’s ongoing initiative to retrofit facilities. It is the largest municipal solar project in Texas.

Through a partnership with Big Sun Solar, the project aims to curb energy emissions by 18% and drive toward a 2040 goal of net-zero energy for all municipal buildings.

The new solar panel array will provide shaded parking spaces to the library parking lot and is estimated to offset energy costs for the Brook Hollow Branch Library by up to 80%.

During the brief closure, library services will be unavailable. Full service can be found at the following nearby branches:

Any items due to be returned on Sept. 15 will be extended to Sept. 16. Items can be returned to any SAPL location. There are no late fees.

