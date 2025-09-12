H-E-B’s Charles Butt, Cowboys’ Jerry Jones among the Texas billionaires in Forbes’ 400 richest people list

Forbes recently released its list of the 400 richest people in the United States, and it includes more than 40 people with Texas ties.

Some of the notable Texas names on the list include H-E-B’s Charles Butt and Eleanor Butt Crook, Michael Dell, and Walmart’s Alice Walton.

Overall, Elon Musk ranked No. 1 with a net worth of $428 billion. His net worth doubled from $244 billion just last year, according to Forbes.

Larry Ellison, co-founder and chairman of Oracle software, ranked No. 2 with a net worth of $276 billion.

Despite tariffs, inflation and slowed employment, America’s billionaires have only become richer.

Forbes reported that the combined wealth of U.S. billionaires has reached a record $6.6 trillion, having increased by $1.2 trillion due to a surge in stock markets and advancements in AI.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and Google’s Larry Page are the remaining three in the top five, each having a net worth of more than $150 billion.

Still ranked at No. 15 is Walton. As the first woman on the list, her net worth is $106 billion.

Eleven women from Texas made the list.

Listed below are the top 15 Texans on The Forbes 400:

1. Elon Musk

Net Worth: $428 B

Source : Tesla, SpaceX

Philanthropy Score: 1

10. Michael Dell

Net Worth: $129 B

Source : Dell Technologies

Philanthropy Score: 2

15. Alice Walton

Net Worth: $106 B

Source : Walmart

Philanthropy Score: 2

32. Elaine Marshall & family

Net Worth: $30.9 B

Source : Koch Inc.

Philanthropy Score: 1

35. Lyndal Stephens Greth

Net Worth: $27.4 B

Source : Oil & gas

Philanthropy Score: N/A

47. Stanley Kroenke

Net Worth: $21.3 B

Source : Sports, real estate

Philanthropy Score: 1

50. Jerry Jones & family

Net Worth: $19.6 B

Source : Dallas Cowboys

Philanthropy Score: 1

86. Ken Fisher

Net Worth: $13.2 B

Source : Money management

Philanthropy Score: 1

91. Ann Walton Kroenke

Net Worth: $12.8 B

Source : Walmart

Philanthropy Score: 1

101. Andrew Beal

Net Worth: $12 B

Source : Banks, real estate

Philanthropy Score: 1

108. Richard Kinder

Net Worth: $11.1 B

Source : Pipelines

Philanthropy Score: 3

109. Tilman Fertitta

Net Worth: $11 B

Source : Entertainment, Houston Rockets

Philanthropy Score: 2

120. Charles Butt

Net Worth: $10.3 B

Source : Supermarkets

Philanthropy Score: 4

123. Jeffery Hildrebrand

Net Worth: $10 B

Source : Oil & gas

Philanthropy Score: 2

123. Robert F. Smith

Net Worth: $10 B

Source : Private equity

Philanthropy Score: 2

See the full list here.

