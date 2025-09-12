H-E-B’s Charles Butt, Cowboys’ Jerry Jones among the Texas billionaires in Forbes’ 400 richest people list

Forbes recently released its list of the 400 richest people in the United States, and it includes more than 40 people with Texas ties.
Some of the notable Texas names on the list include H-E-B’s Charles Butt and Eleanor Butt Crook, Michael Dell, and Walmart’s Alice Walton.
Overall, Elon Musk ranked No. 1 with a net worth of $428 billion. His net worth doubled from $244 billion just last year, according to Forbes.
Larry Ellison, co-founder and chairman of Oracle software, ranked No. 2 with a net worth of $276 billion.
Despite tariffs, inflation and slowed employment, America’s billionaires have only become richer.
Forbes reported that the combined wealth of U.S. billionaires has reached a record $6.6 trillion, having increased by $1.2 trillion due to a surge in stock markets and advancements in AI.
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and Google’s Larry Page are the remaining three in the top five, each having a net worth of more than $150 billion.
Still ranked at No. 15 is Walton. As the first woman on the list, her net worth is $106 billion.
Eleven women from Texas made the list.
Listed below are the top 15 Texans on The Forbes 400:
1. Elon Musk
- Net Worth: $428 B
- Source: Tesla, SpaceX
- Philanthropy Score: 1
10. Michael Dell
- Net Worth: $129 B
- Source: Dell Technologies
- Philanthropy Score: 2
15. Alice Walton
- Net Worth: $106 B
- Source: Walmart
- Philanthropy Score: 2
32. Elaine Marshall & family
- Net Worth: $30.9 B
- Source: Koch Inc.
- Philanthropy Score: 1
35. Lyndal Stephens Greth
- Net Worth: $27.4 B
- Source: Oil & gas
- Philanthropy Score: N/A
47. Stanley Kroenke
- Net Worth: $21.3 B
- Source: Sports, real estate
- Philanthropy Score: 1
50. Jerry Jones & family
- Net Worth: $19.6 B
- Source: Dallas Cowboys
- Philanthropy Score: 1
86. Ken Fisher
- Net Worth: $13.2 B
- Source: Money management
- Philanthropy Score: 1
91. Ann Walton Kroenke
- Net Worth: $12.8 B
- Source: Walmart
- Philanthropy Score: 1
101. Andrew Beal
- Net Worth: $12 B
- Source: Banks, real estate
- Philanthropy Score: 1
108. Richard Kinder
- Net Worth: $11.1 B
- Source: Pipelines
- Philanthropy Score: 3
109. Tilman Fertitta
- Net Worth: $11 B
- Source: Entertainment, Houston Rockets
- Philanthropy Score: 2
120. Charles Butt
- Net Worth: $10.3 B
- Source: Supermarkets
- Philanthropy Score: 4
123. Jeffery Hildrebrand
- Net Worth: $10 B
- Source: Oil & gas
- Philanthropy Score: 2
123. Robert F. Smith
- Net Worth: $10 B
- Source: Private equity
- Philanthropy Score: 2
See the full list here.