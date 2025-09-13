Man charged with aggravated kidnapping in fatal West Side drive-by shooting, affidavit says

Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that happened in August on the West Side, according to an arrest affidavit.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that happened in August on the West Side, according to an arrest affidavit.

Marcos Villegas, 20, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, Bexar County court records show.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 in the 400 block of Southlawn Avenue.

Police said they heard multiple gunshots while conducting a traffic stop in the area. That’s when they found the victim, identified as 44-year-old Antonio Sanchez, dead on the street.

Two victims, friends of Sanchez, told police that three suspects broke into their home and assaulted them at gunpoint in an attempt to lure Sanchez.

The three suspects planned to wait for Sanchez to arrive, the affidavit says.

The victims said a suspect wearing red used their phone to get Sanchez to the location and then shot him, according to the affidavit.

Villegas was later identified as the person who had the firearm and assaulted the victims in their home while waiting for Sanchez to arrive.

The affidavit said Villegas left before the murder took place.

During the investigation, police arrested 20-year-old Rafael Ricardo Jesus Almendarez and seized his phone for evidence.

Another suspect, identified as 19-year-old Marco Vasquez, is still on the run and wanted for capital murder in Sanchez’s killing.

Police said Almendarez and Vasquez are brothers.

Investigators discovered Almendarez had made calls to Villegas and Vasquez at the time of the murder.

Villegas was seen commenting on a social media article about the suspects’ arrests, saying, “Free my brother.” Police also found a picture on his social media profile showing a handgun that matched the description given by the victims.

Villegas was positively identified as one of the suspects connected to the murder.

His bond is set at $250,000.

