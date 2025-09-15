Good Samaritan returns cash, check to rightful owner in Boerne

The money and the check were returned to their rightful owners.

BOERNE, Texas – A Good Samaritan returned a woman’s money last Friday night, and the internet is celebrating.

Shawn Davis, the owner of Ranch Hand Rover, helped return the lost money to a woman in Boerne with the help of Facebook.

Davis said that he was getting gas at a Valero in the Boerne area when he saw some paper on the ground.

He went to throw it away, but upon feeling its thickness, he checked it instead. Inside was some cash and a check for a cash order.

Davis said he immediately turned to Facebook to try to find the name on the check, but it did not come up.

However, the check was made out to a Boerne Daycare: Lil Explorers.

While his next plan of action was to go to the daycare and drop the check off during regular business hours, Davis said he still wanted to try to do an extra step for the lost owner.

“I wanted to post it on FB (Facebook) groups because I’ve lost my wallet about a million times, and going to sleep not knowing sucks,” Davis said.

The posts were reshared immediately, and eventually, two residents tagged the rightful owner, who also happened to be the owner of the daycare center.

Davis said by 10 p.m. on Friday, he was able to meet up with the owner at the Valero.

“It was awesome — she was so happy," Davis said, in part. “I did make her show me her ID because I didn’t want to give it to the wrong person. I said, ‘In my heart, I know it’s you, but I just have to be certain,’ and we laughed.”

According to Davis, many people on Facebook were happy to hear of the positive update, saying that they needed to hear good news like this.

Davis said that he and his wife only moved to Boerne last year after much research into the town.

“We kept hearing how community-oriented and amazing San Antonio and the Hill Country are,” he said. “This truly proved it. The reactions and help blew our minds!”

