Driver dies after being shot, crashing vehicle in northeast Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A driver died early Tuesday morning after suffering a gunshot wound and crashing a vehicle in northeast Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened in the 8200 block of Steep Valley near the Converse area.

Deputies had initially responded to a call for a crash with injuries. Upon further investigation, BCSO said that the driver was shot before the crash.

The driver was later pronounced dead around 3:50 a.m.

BCSO is expected to provide more details on the investigation in an 8:30 a.m. press conference.

