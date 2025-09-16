Skip to main content
Local News

Driver dies after being shot, crashing vehicle in northeast Bexar County, BCSO says

The sheriff’s office will provide more details in an 8:30 a.m. press conference

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

The crash happened in the 8200 block of Steep Valley. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A driver died early Tuesday morning after suffering a gunshot wound and crashing a vehicle in northeast Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened in the 8200 block of Steep Valley near the Converse area.

Deputies had initially responded to a call for a crash with injuries. Upon further investigation, BCSO said that the driver was shot before the crash.

The driver was later pronounced dead around 3:50 a.m.

BCSO is expected to provide more details on the investigation in an 8:30 a.m. press conference.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

