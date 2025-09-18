New Converse ordinance prohibits commercial, oversized vehicles from parking in private driveways

The City of Converse has a new ordinance about commercial and oversized vehicles.

CONVERSE, Texas – The Converse Police Department is giving the public a heads-up about a new city ordinance.

The ordinance involves parking rules for commercial trucks and oversized vehicles, according to a post on CPD’s page.

Violations may result in fines up to $500, towing, citations and impoundment. This can be enforced immediately at the owner’s expense, the post said.

Commercial vehicles include semi-trailers, buses, tractors and delivery trucks, the post said.

Oversized vehicles are considered to be either 24 feet in length or eight feet in width. The post said they could also have a trailer extending longer than seven feet.

The city clarified in an updated post that this does not include everyday vehicles such as SUVs, cars or pickup trucks.

KSAT reached out to CPD for further clarification and found that recreational vehicles (RVs) are not included in this ordinance.

The ordinance has the following rules for commercial and oversized vehicles:

These vehicles must not park on public streets unless actively unloading/loading, or dealing with an emergency repair

They cannot be parked in front yards, residential driveways or side yards unless doing a service for the resident for a time up to two hours. When parked for service, vehicles must not block sidewalks or extend into the street

Even if there’s no sign posted, these vehicles also cannot park on residential streets at any time

If there are complaints, safety concerns or blight, the city can post “No Truck Park” signs on other roads

According to the ordinance, certain streets have weight limits that prohibit these types of vehicles as well.

Only light trucks, such as pick-up trucks, panel delivery trucks and carryall trucks that don’t exceed 2,000 pounds, will be allowed on the following streets:

80,000-pound weight limit

Upper Seguin Road

Lower Seguin Road

Toepperwein Road

Kitty Hawk Road

Gibbs Sprawl Road

Legion Street

20,000-pound weight limit

Schaefer Road

Rocket Lane

Kneupper Road

Converse residents have weighed in on the social media post, with some pushing back on the new ordinance.

Here is what some had to say:

“Wait. How does the City get to dictate what I can park in my driveway, on my property that I not only pay a mortgage on, but also pay property taxes on?”

“Finally, that U-Haul trailer will stop blocking the turn on our road!”

“When is the next town meeting? I would love the opportunity to have a vote against this policy.”

“So glad to see this is finally done. No more listening to that loud idle for hours at a time, no more obstructed views causing safety issues. Residential streets just aren’t designed to handle the weight or size.”

You can view the full code of ordinances for Converse here.

