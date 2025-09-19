Now-former Sheriff’s deputy arrested for smoking marijuana vape pen in staff bathroom, BCSO says

Ivan Estrada, a now-former Bexar County Sheriff's deputy, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 18, on two charges.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A now-former deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, admitting to smoking a marijuana vape pen on the job, BCSO said in a news release.

Ivan Estrada, 23, is also charged with having a prohibited substance/item inside a correctional facility.

At approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, a deputy on break at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center smelled a “strong odor of marijuana coming from a staff restroom.”

A BCSO Criminal Investigation Division determined Estrada was the last to use the restroom and later questioned him.

Estrada, who initially denied having any marijuana, later admitted to smoking the vape pen after further questioning. Investigators later tested the vape pen and confirmed the presence of THC, according to the sheriff’s office.

Estrada was placed into custody and later booked on his charges.

In accordance with BCSO’s Civil Service Commission, Estrada was dismissed due to his probationary status with the agency.

Estrada cannot repeal the dismissal and is not eligible for rehire regardless of the case’s outcome, BCSO said.

“Half a dozen dedicated deputies worked to bring someone to justice who violated his oath. That oathbreaker is now in jail and unemployed,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in the news release. “I’m thankful to this dedicated group who went above and beyond to ensure swift justice.”

By KSAT’s count, Estrada is the 10th BCSO deputy arrested this year. He had been employed with BCSO since April 28, 2025.

BCSO’s Public Integrity Unit is handling the criminal case while the Internal Affairs Unit conducts a separate and concurrent administrative investigation.

