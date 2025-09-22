SAWS places lien on Northwest Side apartment complex over $93K in debt, utility says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System has placed its first municipal utility lien on an apartment complex that has failed to pay an overdue balance for water and sewer services, according to a news release.

Oaks on Bandera Apartments, located on the Northwest Side, currently has a debt of over $93,000 on three different service lines, the utility said.

SAWS stated that it’s authorized to disconnect the water at the apartment because of the debt.

The utility said the water disconnection results in an automatic violation of San Antonio’s Proactive Apartment Inspections Program.

The lien — which the San Antonio City Council granted earlier this year — is intended to urge landlords to pay the debt so that tenants are not negatively affected, according to SAWS. It’s basically a legal claim placed on a property to collect a debt.

SAWS currently accounts for 6,118 apartments, with 358 eligible for disconnections due to bills over 60 days past due, the utility states.

The 358 apartment properties owe a combined debt of approximately $2.6 million, SAWS said.

