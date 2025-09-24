Mother of Kirby Middle School student pushes for school bullying to be addressed

KIRBY, Texas – Imagine sending your 12-year-old daughter to school and watching her come home in tears — made fun of for her looks, pummeled by cruel names.

That is the reality, one Kirby Middle School parent says she has been living with since the start of the school year.

Kaitlin, who asked that her last name not be used, said her daughter has been the target of repeated name-calling and harassment at Kirby Middle School in the Judson Independent School District.

Despite multiple calls to the campus and attempts to reach school leadership, Kaitlin says she has received little more than reassurances and no clear action from school or district officials.

“When there’s multiple kids picking on you, you can’t really ignore that,” Kaitlin said. “I don’t know what to do. I can’t lose my kids over all this. I love my kids to death. And if anything were to happen to them, I don’t know what I’d do.”

Judson ISD has posted a 15-page Bullying Prevention Policies and Procedures document on its website.

When asked about reports of bullying on the Kirby campus this school year, a district spokesperson said, “Kirby MS has received one formal report regarding bullying this year. The campus addressed and investigated the reported concern.”

Experts warn that repeated peer harassment can have real consequences for children’s mental health.

Denetria Brooks-James, a licensed clinical social worker who has spoken nationally about bullying, offers practical guidance for parents navigating these situations.

Listen without judgment. Let your child talk and validate their feelings.

Document everything. Keep a written record of incidents, including dates, locations, names of students involved and any witnesses.

Review the school’s bullying policy so you understand formal procedures and timelines.

Request a face-to-face meeting with the principal. Bring your documentation and any requested witnesses. Follow up in writing after the meeting.

If the response is inadequate, raise the issue at the school board meeting or ask for a district-level review.

Seek outside support for your child if needed — counselors, therapists or community resources can help build coping skills and resilience.

Brook-James said it’s important that parents remain level-headed.

“Remember, we want to model the behavior. You’re not gonna get help if you go to school aggressive,” she said. “So you have to get out of your emotions because you’re not going to help your child if you’re overly emotional. And then you become aggressive verbally and or physically. They won’t, you know, you’re actually going to do your child a disservice."

KSAT provided Kaitlin with a local resource, NAMI, and encouraged her to take her complaints to the school board meetings.