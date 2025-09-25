📸 Go behind the scenes at Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘Ovo’ at the Frost Bank Center 🎪

SAN ANTONIO – Cirque du Soleil is bringing the new version of their arena show “Ovo” to San Antonio this week.

Tour publicist Janie Mallet said the tour takes hundreds of people to put the show together in every city.

“We are 100 people traveling full time with the show from 25 different nationalities. That includes the 53 artists that you’ll see on stage when we arrive here at the Frost Bank Center. We also hire 100 stagehands that are local that will help us set up the stage and take it down so that we can do all of that in just a few hours,” Mallet said.

The bug-themed spectacle will have five shows at the Frost Bank Center:

7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25

7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27

1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28

Tickets start at $38. For more information about the show and to buy tickets, click here.

KSAT got a look backstage before opening night. Scroll down for photos:

The Backstage warm-up area for Cirque Du Soleil's 'Ovo' (KSAT 2025)

The slackline performer for Cirque Du Soleil's 'Ovo' (KSAT 2025)

Foot jugglers warm up backstage at Cirque Du Soleil's 'Ovo' (KSAT 2025)

Cirque Du Soleil's Ovo's slack-line performer practices on stage at the Frost Bank Center (KSAT 2025)

The makeup kit for Cirque Du Soleil's 'Ovo' (KSAT 2025)

Backstage at Cirque Du Soleil's 'Ovo' (KSAT 2025)

The wardrobe department for Cirque Du Soleil's 'Ovo' at the Frost Bank Center (KSAT 2025)

Foot jugglers practice onstage at Cirque Du Soleil's 'Ovo' (KSAT 2025)

Foot jugglers practice onstage at Cirque Du Soleil's 'Ovo' (KSAT 2025)

The foot juggler act warms up on stage at the Frost Bank Center (KSAT 2025)

