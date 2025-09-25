📸 Go behind the scenes at Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘Ovo’ at the Frost Bank Center 🎪

SAN ANTONIO – Cirque du Soleil is bringing the new version of their arena show “Ovo” to San Antonio this week.
Tour publicist Janie Mallet said the tour takes hundreds of people to put the show together in every city.
“We are 100 people traveling full time with the show from 25 different nationalities. That includes the 53 artists that you’ll see on stage when we arrive here at the Frost Bank Center. We also hire 100 stagehands that are local that will help us set up the stage and take it down so that we can do all of that in just a few hours,” Mallet said.
The bug-themed spectacle will have five shows at the Frost Bank Center:
7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25
7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26
3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27
1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28
Tickets start at $38. For more information about the show and to buy tickets, click here.
KSAT got a look backstage before opening night. Scroll down for photos: