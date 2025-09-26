Chris Brown concert now expected to draw more than 48K; expect heavy traffic near Alamodome

FILE - In this June 25, 2017, file photo, Chris Brown performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – When Chris Brown brings his Breezy Bowl XX tour to the Alamodome on Saturday, more than 48,000 people are expected to be in attendance. Stadium officials are urging fans to arrive early to avoid heavy traffic and limited parking.

Alamodome officials said the concert is shaping up to be one the most attended concerts in years.

Recommended Videos

The concert begins at 7 p.m. with Jhene Aiko and Bryson Tiller billed as opening performers. The H-E-B Plaza will open at 3:30 p.m. for merchandise, food and beverages.

Doors at the Alamodome open at 5 p.m.; the Floor Level Lounge for floor-ticket patrons opens at 4:30 p.m. via the entrance on Montana Street.

Alamodome parking will be limited. Lots B and C open at 2 p.m. and cost $60 per space on a first-come, first-served basis. Payment is available by credit card only.

Lot A is reserved for ADA parking as well as ADA drop-offs and pick-ups.

Due to the amount of people expected, public transit and off-site parking options include:

VIA Park & Ride service from the Crossroads and Brooks transit centers begins at 5 p.m. The round-trip fare is $2.60, with discounts for students and seniors. Parking at the transit centers is free. More information is available here.

Rideshare pickups and drop-offs are at a dedicated location in Lot D on the west side of I-37 near the Tower of the Americas.

The city-owned parking garages closest to the Alamodome are the Martinez Lot on South Alamo Street & Martinez Street, at César E. Chávez Boulevard and South Presa Street, the Alamo Lot at 418 S. Alamo St. and the Convention Center Garage at 41 South Bowie Street.

Organizers advise fans to give themselves extra time for travel and parking because several events are scheduled downtown the same day.

More recent Things To Do coverage on KSAT: