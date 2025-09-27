San Antonio Animal Care Services celebrates National Dog Week with free pet adoptions

San Antonio Animal Care Services (SAACS) event will take place Saturday, Sept. 27, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at SAACS, located at 4710 State Highway 151.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services has been sharing “happy tails” stories online to celebrate National Dog Week.

To wrap up the celebration, ACS is hosting a $0 adoption event until 5 p.m. Saturday at its campus, located at 4710 State Highway 151.

The shelter is aiming for at least 100 adoptions this weekend.

This event couldn’t have happened at a better time, as the shelter is just shy of reaching a 90% placement rate for September.

ACS hopes to hit this lifesaving milestone with the event.

Both cats and dogs are available for adoption.

All pets adopted from ACS are sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped with registered lifetime identification.

Adopters also receive free lifetime access to the shelter’s professional trainers.

