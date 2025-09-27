Two men arrested for aggravated assault over Netflix account dispute, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Two men were arrested for an assault involving a dispute over a Netflix account name change, according to records obtained by KSAT 12.

Brian Reynolds, 19, and Anthony Constante, 18, face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Bexar County court records show.

Reynolds’ arrest comes after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office posted he was wanted on their Facebook page.

The incident happened on Sept. 24 in the 6000 block of Calle Briseno.

According to an affidavit, the victim said an altercation broke out after Reynolds changed the name on his Netflix account.

The victim said he was “tired of being disrespected” and agreed to fight Reynolds and Constante, who is a friend of Reynolds, according to the affidavit.

The victim arrived at the residence to confront the two but was told to leave, the affidavit said. As he was leaving, Reynolds and Constante jumped over a fence and approached him.

The victim reportedly told deputies Reynolds had a firearm on his waistband and said, “fight like a man and put the gun away.” Reynolds handed the loaded gun to Constante, and began fighting.

When Reynolds appeared to be losing, Constante stepped in and began punching the victim while holding the weapon, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Constante handed the gun back to Reynolds, who continued the fight with the gun in his hand and his finger on the trigger when it went off.

The victim was seen bleeding from the head, according to the affidavit said. It is unclear if the bullet ricocheted off the roadway.

Court records show both men were booked in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

