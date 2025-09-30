AT&T to leave downtown San Antonio, move to West Side

San Antonio in 2023 from Government Hill. The AT&T building, at right, will soon be vacant.

SAN ANTONIO – In another blow to the downtown office market, a large occupier is packing up and heading west.

Telecom giant AT&T will soon vacate its office building at 1010 N. St. Mary’s St. and will take more than 100,000 square feet at The Reserve at Westover Hills, sources tell the Business Journal. The deal, struck last week, will leave about 400,000 square feet on the north side of downtown vacant, at a time of continual weakness for the submarket.

Sources familiar with the move say CBRE brokered the deal. A company spokesperson declined to comment.

The Dallas-based company will join consulting firm Guidehouse, which has taken approximately 107,000 square feet in a lease signed last year. The Reserve had been virtually vacant since Nationwide decamped from the complex and sold it in 2021.

AT&T’s move aligns with a similar effort underway in the Dallas area, as reported by the Dallas Business Journal in August. The firm is reportedly scouting large office sites in the suburbs, potentially relocating from its present global headquarters building in downtown Dallas. Locally, AT&T would follow other large occupiers who have chosen to exit the central business district, including Visionworks, PwC and USAA.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.