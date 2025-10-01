Downtown construction shifts to I-35 southbound after work clears on northbound lanes

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers this week may notice a significant shift in downtown construction as bridge joint work continues along Interstate 35 at Interstate 10.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said bridge joint repairs have been completed on I-35 northbound from South Laredo Street to I-10. All northbound main lanes in this area are now open.

Recommended Videos

Work will now shift to repair bridge joints on the I-10 eastbound connector ramp to I-35 southbound.

Alternating main lane closures will be in place on I-35 southbound from North Flores Street to West Martin Street through October 2025.

The I-35 and I-10 downtown repair project includes $25.9 million worth of improvements to increase safety along 5.5 miles of the corridor on I-35 from South Laredo Street to I-37 and Camden Street, as well as I-10 from I-35 to Hildebrand Avenue.

The project is approximately 65% complete and is estimated to be completed in 2026, according to TxDOT.

More traffic-related coverage on KSAT