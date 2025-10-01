San Antonio nonprofit honors Vanessa Guillen for her birthday

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio nonprofit remembered U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen on Tuesday to honor her birthday and continue to spread awareness of military sexual trauma.

Sons and Daughters Liberty (SDL) hosted an event to honor Guillen’s life and her family, who brought the “I am Vanessa Guillen Act” to national attention.

Michelle Ruiz Deal spoke on behalf of OnHealing Therapy and its dedicated work to individuals and families affected by military sexual trauma (MST).

“The reason we were all together was an unfortunate reason, but we are going to remember (Guillen) because her life mattered,” Ruiz Deal said. “Military sexual trauma survivors matter, and this is our way of saying that.”

Guillen was killed on April 22, 2020. Her disappearance became the focus of a nationwide search before her remains were found in a concrete-like substance buried along the Leon River.

“We need to speak more about military sexual trauma,” said Ashley Estrada, the president of SDL. “It’s affected a lot of people. Some people have died from it, but there are also a lot of survivors who have not dealt with their trauma.”

The group released 26 balloons on Tuesday night, one for each year of Guillen’s life. She would have been 26 years old.

“It’s not only a way to honor her, but it’s a way to get survivors together,” Estrada said.

Texas Rep. Josey Garcia was also in attendance at the eve n t.

