What to know about foster care, adoption services in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – According to the Texas Foster Care and Adoption Services, there were over 17,000 children in the Texas foster care system in 2024.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) show the many different ways that Child Protective Services and private adoption agencies find suitable homes for children in need.

From the foster system to adoption, here is what you need to know if you are looking to care for a child.

What is the foster care system?

Foster care can be seen in many different ways, but primarily, the goal of the system is to provide temporary care for children until a permanent living arrangement is found.

When CPS determines that a child needs a new home and there is no appropriate non-custodial parent, relative or family friend, the child can be placed in the foster care system.

These can include foster family homes, group care facilities or a state-managed facility.

If CPS feels that a child can safely return to their biological parents, reunification efforts will be made through counseling, parenting classes or other methods.

If the child cannot safely return to their initial home, the child can be available for adoption after the legal process that ends the parent-child relationship, known as Termination of Parental Rights (TPR).

Foster parents who have cared for the child will be given the opportunity to adopt. According to DFPS, nearly half of the adoptions of children in the system are by their foster families.

Adoption is primarily the permanent legal process that brings a child to a new home with adoptive guardians.

How to become a foster/adoptive parent

According to DFPS, prospective foster/adoptive parents must:

Be at least 21 years of age

Be financially stable, responsible adults

Complete an application

Share information on their background and lifestyle

Provide relative and non-relative references

Agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members

Allow a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household

Attend trainings to learn about issues of child neglect and abuse

Additional requirements for the foster care system specifically include:

Having adequate sleeping space

Having no more than six children in the home

Agreeing to a nonphysical discipline policy

Fire, health and safety inspections of the home

Ensuring all pets are vaccinated

Obtaining and maintaining CPR and First Aid certification

Tuberculosis testing

Annual trainings as required by your child placing agency

Click here for more details on expectations for prospective parents.

DFPS says that Texas residents will need to attend an information meeting in their region to start the foster or adoption process. Click here to look at available locations.

DFPS says that prospective parents living in the San Antonio area can view children waiting for adoption through its website or at the Heart Gallery of South Central Texas.

‘One of the most wonderful gifts’

John Wilhelm, CEO and president of 1HOPE for Kids, spoke to KSAT about the adoption and foster care process.

1HOPE for Kids is a licensed child placing agency which handles both foster care and adoption services for Bexar, Comal and surrounding counties.

“It takes about four months for a family to go through the entire process,” Wilhelm said, “We ask them very personal questions because we’re placing children in their home, and we want to make sure that they’re stable and safe.”

Wilhelm emphasized the importance of post-adoption services that ensure the continued safety of children in care.

He said, “If you’re struggling, the first thing to do is to ask for help and to reach out to a social services organization such as ours or DFPS and say, ‘Hey, can you help me?’”

He said that the nonprofit can help foster/adoptive parents schedule doctor visits, therapy and other early childhood intervention services.

“I think adoption is one of the most wonderful gifts that parents can give to a child. Children want parents,” Wilhelm said. “They want someone to go to when they’re going through hard times.”

