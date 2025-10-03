Leaky ceiling inside Bexar County courtroom causes ‘localized flooding,’ county official says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – There was anything but business as usual inside one of the courtrooms at the Cadena-Reeves Justice Center on Friday.

KSAT obtained video late Friday morning of a leaky ceiling just inside the entrance of Bexar County’s 399th Criminal District Court, where Frank J. Castro is the presiding judge.

In the video, liquid is falling from multiple areas of the ceiling onto a brown carpet below. A plastic bin was also seen on top of the carpet overflowing while other areas of the carpet were soaked.

A Bexar County spokesperson told KSAT that the entire courthouse is not closing down because the leak has only caused “localized flooding” within the 399th Criminal District courtroom.

When KSAT arrived on scene, a sign on the 399th Criminal District Court’s front door said that the trial that was supposed to be held there had been moved to County Court 11 due to the leak.

Caution tape lines the front door of Bexar County's 399th Criminal District Court on Friday afternoon. (KSAT)

A source told KSAT that the trial wrapped up for the day at noon and will resume on Monday.

According to a second sign on the door, the remaining docket for the 399th District Court has also been moved to County Court 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

