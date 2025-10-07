Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2024 murder during confrontation, DA’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of another man during a violent confrontation in 2024, according to a news release from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Carrasco Jr., 40, who is accused of killing Jason Banda, 38, was sentenced Monday in Bexar County’s 175th District Court.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police said Carrasco assaulted Banda on April 27, 2024, when Banda visited his sister, who the district attorney’s office says was also Carrasco’s girlfriend, at a South Side home.

According to the district attorney’s office, Banda previously had Carrasco arrested on an outstanding warrant for a motion to revoke probation related to an assault on Carrasco’s girlfriend.

During the confrontation, the release states Carrasco brutally beat and killed Banda in front of his sister.

Initially, Banda’s sister told authorities her brother had been jumped, but she later admitted that Carrasco murdered him, the release states.

She later told police that Carrasco struck Banda with a handgun and that Carrasco had also assaulted her and threatened to harm her family, according to Carrasco’s arrest warrant affidavit.

Banda died as a result of his injuries.

The arrest was made after Carrasco’s mother told police he had FaceTimed her and his son during the confrontation, the district attorney’s office said.

Read also: