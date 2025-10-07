West Side residents to unite in hopes of improving community for ‘National Night Out’

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday is National Night Out, a time when neighbors are encouraged to come together and form alliances to improve their communities and make them safer.

Jesusita Rios, a lifelong resident of the West Side, says progress has moved at a snail’s pace — but it’s happening.

“I was born here, raised here. I’ve lived here almost all my life,” Rios said.

Rios pointed to new businesses and infrastructure work as signs of change.

However, she worries the urgency will fade if more neighbors don’t speak up and contact city officials.

“Our tax dollars, as minimal as they are, they still pay. And we would like some kind of feedback,” Rios said. “You know Ms. Teri Castillo’s department is sending newsletters out. So that’s one way. And that can’t be the only way, though.”

Rios will participate in National Night Out, also known as the San Antonio Neighbors Together event. One of those events takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1903 Castroville Road.

If you want to make a change in your community, take the first step and get connected on Tuesday at your nearest National Night Out event.

