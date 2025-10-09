Suspects crash into DPS unit, multiple cars while trying to evade arrest, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three men seen in a stolen truck crashed into multiple vehicles, including a Texas Department of Public Safety unit, while trying to evade arrest, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Around 9:35 a.m. Thursday, detectives located a stolen blue Dodge truck near Pleasanton Road and Loop 410, police said.

Passengers in the truck got into a white BMW and both vehicles started following each other. Officers used SAPD’s EAGLE helicopter to track the truck as both vehicles pulled into a nearby gas station.

Police said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle, but an 18-year-old man in the truck was “refusing to cooperate.”

The man then accelerated and collided with a DPS agent’s vehicle. Police said he attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers.

The driver of the BMW also collided with multiple vehicles while attempting to flee the scene, police said. The BMW was not reported stolen.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The 18-year-old had a stolen firearm and is facing charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest and unlawful carry.

Another 18-year-old man was apprehended at the scene. He is facing a charge of criminal mischief.

Police also arrested a 23-year-old man who was found to have an active felony warrant for theft of a vehicle. He is also facing a charge of evading arrest.

It is unclear whether the driver of the BMW is among those charged. Additional information was not immediately available.

