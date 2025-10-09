Bexar County family claims justice system failure after loved one injured in 2017 hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO – A family says the justice system in Bexar County has failed them after a hit-and-run crash left Matthew “Matt” Belknap with life-threatening injuries, and they believe the woman charged in connection with the incident has avoided the consequences ordered by a judge.

A driver struck Matthew while he was riding his bicycle. In a November 2017 interview, he described the extent of his injuries.

“There are 11 plates and 50 screws from the eyebrow line down to the jawline,” said Matthew.

His family said the crash ultimately left Matthew with life-changing brain injuries.

Marissa Ross, the woman later identified as the suspect in the case, was charged with failure to stop and render aid, court records show.

Ross pleaded no contest in August 2019. In January 2020, Judge Jennifer Peña granted Ross shock probation, which is a sentence typically reserved for low-level or first-time nonviolent offenders.

Under the agreement, Ross served a short time in jail. She was also placed on probation with specific conditions: drug court screenings, participation in a driving while intoxicated intervention program, a two-week obligation to care for Matthew in Georgia, one weekend in jail each year on the anniversary of the crash and monthly letters to the Belknap family describing her treatment.

Matthew’s wife, Katie Belknap, told KSAT that she initially tried to extend grace to Ross. She believed that Ross’ probation conditions could create accountability.

“I dug really deep, honestly. And every bit of grace I could find because she was a young lady. And I understand we make mistakes,” Katie said.

However, Katie said Ross’ ordered conditions were not followed, and attempts to get answers from the court and supervising agencies have left the family feeling abandoned by the justice system.

“This was way harder. So if she went out of jail, this was a stipulation. She got out of jail, and she didn’t follow the rules. She chose what she followed. You don’t get to pick and choose what you follow. There’s gotta be accountability,” Katie said. “The judge orders something. It has not happened. Forty-two months, I didn’t get a single letter. Now, at this point, we’re past that. She’s made it clear she’s not coming to Georgia. I feel like there’s been no repercussions. Probation didn’t file anything. Everybody just chose what to follow.”

KSAT found no online court records documenting Ross’ probation violations. Katie said that Ross never completed the annual two-week care visit to Georgia. She also said that the monthly letters only started arriving after she began calling multiple officials within the Bexar County justice system.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales’ office — which did not prosecute the original case — issued a statement saying it has “intervened to assist” the Belknaps in getting answers. The statement noted that the case was transferred to the Bexar County Adult Probation Office for supervision and that the district attorney’s office has “not been notified by the probation department of any violations.” The statement, therefore, said they cannot take action.

Jarvis Anderson, director of the Community Supervision and Corrections Department, declined to discuss specific details on a probationer’s compliance. He stated that the department could not “comment and give specific details on a probationer’s compliance with conditions of their community supervision.”

When asked why judges had not enforced all the terms of Ross’ probation, reporters say the drug court judge referred inquiries to Judge Peña. Messages to Judge Peña were not returned.

In a recent court appearance, Ross told reporters, “I would like to make sure that I can take care of this case. So I would just like to go ahead and take care of things. So that’s what I’m here to do.”

A judge said that a court hearing will be set to determine whether Ross will be required to travel to Georgia as ordered.

The Belknaps believe that accountability rests with Ross, who they say knew the terms and chose not to comply. Katie says that at this point, Ross needs to go to jail.

“There’s just no remorse whatsoever. Yeah, I think she needs to go for the 10 years. Like this is ordered,” Katie said.

Bexar County court records indicated Ross had a misdemeanor DWI before Belknap’s crash in 2019, which was dismissed.

