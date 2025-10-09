Student in custody after threat to ‘shoot up’ Medina Valley ISD elementary school, principal says

LACOSTE, Texas – A student accused of threatening to “shoot up” LaCoste Elementary School has been taken into custody, according to a letter from the school principal.

In the letter, obtained by KSAT on Thursday morning, LaCoste Elementary School Principal Oscar Vega said the Medina Valley Independent School District Police Department initially received a report about the threat.

The district’s police department began its investigation into the threat with the help of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office overnight, Vega wrote in the letter.

The student was later taken into custody, Vega told parents in the letter. No weapons were found inside the student’s home.

The principal also revealed that there is an increased police presence Thursday on campus.

“If you or your child ever see or hear something concerning, contact campus administration or MVISD Police right away,” Vega wrote to parents.

Anonymous reports can be made on the district’s website.

