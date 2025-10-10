San Antonio group rallies against Bexar County tourist tax funding for Spurs arena

SAN ANTONIO – COPS/Metro gathered on the steps of City Hall on Friday to protest Proposition B, a measure that would allocate Bexar County dollars to help pay for a new Spurs arena if voters approve it in the Nov. 4 election.

The measure, if approved, would use a tax on hotel stays and car rentals to contribute up to $311 million toward the estimated $1.3 billion cost of the new arena at Hemisfair.

COPS/Metro believes the deal includes hidden costs.

“To this end, our goal for today is transparency as we properly break down the cost of the plan. This Nov. 4 vote starts a domino effect that will impact our San Antonio families,” one protestor said.

Supporters of Prop B refer to the tax as a “tourist tax” since it is paid by anyone who rents a car or hotel room. These dollars are restricted by the state and can only be used to promote the convention and tourism industry.

In the past, the tax has helped Bexar County pay for parks and other venues, such as the Frost Bank Center.

Nov. 4 is the public’s only chance to weigh in on arena funding. The Spurs and the city will also contribute funds, but those amounts are not subject to a public vote.

