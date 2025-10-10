SAPD, local church leaders to unite for Faith and Blue event this Friday

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is thanking community members who pray for him and his colleagues.

SAPD and local church leaders will unite on Friday for Faith and Blue, a national event that brings the two groups together for conversation and prayer.

Officer Doug Greene has been with the department for 15 years. He said his faith is a big part of his calling.

“I think it’s very honorable to get the opportunity to serve people in some of their darkest moments and to be able to give them hope and to be able to guide them through very dark situations,” he said.

Greene is one of the leaders in the Faith and Blue event this Friday at SAPD Headquarters, in which faith leaders will unite with officers for a prayer over the city.

As part of their preparation, cadets are encouraged to meet with religious leaders from different faiths.

“So they can get a better understanding of that culture,” Greene said. “Here’s the thing with law enforcement — the beautiful thing I say is that — when someone calls for help, we don’t ask what religion you are. We don’t ask what ethnicity you are. No matter who you are, we’re going to go and we’re going to help you."

Registration for the event has already passed. However, church leaders who wish to join SAPD in monthly prayers are encouraged to contact Greene at 210-207-4849.