Bexar County commissioner emphasizes local decision-making on Guajolote Ranch wastewater permit

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County leaders are voicing concerns on the controversial Guajolote Ranch development proposed for northwest Bexar County.

Bexar County Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez, San Antonio city council members Ric Galvan (D6) and Edward Mungia (D4) as well as former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg toured the area on Friday.

Critics and residents who live nearby said a proposed wastewater treatment plant for the project could contaminate drinking water for more than 2.5 million people.

Rodriguez said he wants to do due diligence to protect South Central Texas’ water supply.

“We have such great, quality water here in San Antonio and Bexar County,” Rodriguez said. “Decisions that we make today absolutely have an impact on my kids and our grandkids.”

The Guajolote Ranch development is expected to have approximately 3,000 homes on 1,100 acres in an area just north of Grey Forest.

Florida-based Lennar Corporation is the developer behind the project. Lennar has applied for a permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to build the necessary wastewater treatment plant.

TCEQ is scheduled to discuss and potentially decide on the permit on Oct. 22.

If TCEQ grants the permit, Bexar County could have the final say. The company has applied for a Public Improvement District through the county, a mechanism that would allow taxpayers to help fund the wastewater plant.

County commissioners have the authority to approve or deny that plan.

When asked if the county would defer to TCEQ’s decision or make its own, Rodriguez said,

“I think we’re going to have to look independently at what’s best for Bexar County, right?” Rodriguez said. “Nothing against the State of Texas and TCEQ, but I think they have a prism in which they look at things. And I think we have to make sure that we are taking into consideration (that) these are our neighbors.”

Lennar said it has plans to prevent pollution of the Edwards Aquifer and San Antonio’s drinking water.

More recent coverage of this story on KSAT: