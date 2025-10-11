Man arrested in fatal shooting of ex’s boyfriend outside West Side business, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – The man accused of killing a man found outside a West Side business with a gunshot wound was arrested Friday night, according to an arrest affidavit.

Richardo Haymond, 40, was booked into the Bexar Adult Detention Center for murder early Saturday morning, jail records show.

According to the affidavit, Haymond engaged in a verbal argument in a gas station parking lot just before 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Historic Old Highway 90 with Ricardo Contreras, who was dating Haymond’s ex-girlfriend.

The woman was present for the argument and attempted to keep the men separate, records show, but Haymond allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at Contreras.

The affidavit said a gunshot wound was found in Contreras’ head and another was found in his back.

Five shell casing lots were found by investigators in the parking lots of the building, as well as at least three bullet holes in the windshield of a vehicle believed to be driven by Contreras.

During the course of the investigation, officers found previous reports of family violence where Haymond’s ex-girlfriend named him as the person who assaulted her.

Contreras is believed to have been unarmed during the altercation, according to the affidavit.

