UT San Antonio poll shows majority of Bexar County voters oppose using venue tax funds for new Spurs arena

SAN ANTONIO – A new poll from UT San Antonio’s Center for Public Opinion Research (CPOR) asked 660 Bexar County voters their thoughts and opinions on Project Marvel, as well as two November ballot propositions associated with the funding of a new downtown Spurs arena.

According to CPOR, the poll revealed that the majority of voters were against designating venue tax funds for the construction of a new Spurs arena, but overall support for Project Marvel was more positive.

CPOR Director and UT San Antonio Professor of Political Science Bryan Gervais said, “The effort to secure venue tax funding for a new Spurs arena faces an uphill battle.”

Here are some key highlights from the poll results:

Proposition A: 44% of voters support raising the Bexar County venue tax to pay for the expansion of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo grounds. Nearly 41% said they are against the proposal and 15% are unsure.

Proposition B: 40% of voters are in favor of using a venue tax to fund some of the cost of a new downtown Spurs arena. This figure remains unchanged from April, while opposition to the proposition rose from 44% in April to 46% in the latest polling. About 14% of voters remain unsure.

45% of voters think the city should move forward with Project Marvel. About 40% were opposed, about 13% were unsure and over 2% had no opinion.

About 25% of voters approve or strongly approve of Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones’ job performance, while 47% neither approve nor disapprove. About 35% of voters approved of Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai’s job performance.

Of polled voters, about 64% disapprove of Gov. Gregg Abbott’s job performance and 66% disapprove of President Trump’s.

Approximately 39% of voters believe San Antonio is heading in the right direction, which is down from 48% in April. The majority of voters believe the state (62%) and country (66%) are heading in the wrong direction.

View the video below for a breakdown of the costs, impact and what’s at stake for the proposed downtown Spurs arena:

