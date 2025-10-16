New district on Northwest Side breaks ground with plans for walkable retail, residential spaces

SAN ANTONIO – Developers broke ground Wednesday morning on The Merc, a new mixed-use district on the Northwest Side.

The $350 million, 112-acre project will be a walkable area along the UTSA Boulevard and Loop 1604 corridor, according to a news release.

The Merc is set to include retail, residential and recreational areas, along with green space. Phase I openings are scheduled for summer 2026.

“Regular live music, community events, and other seasonal festivals will add to what’s sure to become a cultural anchor for one of San Antonio’s fastest-growing corridors,” the release states.

Plans for the district include:

More than 200,000 square feet of shops and dining

More than 1,600 apartments, including the existing Oxly and Lyric communities

Acres of outdoor gathering space

Boutique Aloft Hotel

A new public trailhead connection to the Leon Creek Greenway

The project will start with eight acres of retail space anchored by three buildings totaling 35,000 square feet. Developers announced Park Golf as one of the tenants.

Park Golf will feature a 9-hole, par-3 course for all skill levels, the release states. Owner Jason Black is also behind Butler Pitch & Putt in Austin.

“With The Merc, we’re not building another strip mall with some apartments nearby,” project developer Rob Schumacher said, in part. “We’re creating a legacy destination where residents and visitors can live well, shop local, while enjoying access and space to enjoy the outdoors together.”

Developers acquired the vacant property in 2015. According to the release, the Merc’s name pays homage to the city’s history as a trade and community exchange hub, when merchants, ranchers and pioneers gathered at trading posts along the Pinta Trail and Old Spanish trail.

New details about the district will be released in the months ahead.

