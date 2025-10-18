📸 PHOTOS: Go inside Big Texas ComicCon in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Big Texas ComicCon is underway this weekend, now drawing thousands to downtown San Antonio.

The entrance to Big Texas ComicCon (KSAT 2025)

The annual convention features an exhibit hall full of vendors, celebrity meet-and-greets, panels and more.

A Vendor at Big Tex ComicCon shows off a lightsaber. (KSAT 2025)

Stephen Amell talks to fans at the Big Texas ComicCon (KSAT 2025)

Jeff Hardy talks to fans at the Big Texas ComicCon (KSAT 2025)

For a full list of all the celebrities attending this year, click here.

Tickets are $35 for Saturday and $30 for Sunday. A three-day pass costs $60, and an Express Pass (VIP) will be available for $250.

Cosplayers at Big Texas ComicCon (KSAT 2025)

Vendors at Big Texas Comic Con (KSAT 2025)

Vendors at Big Texas Comic Con (KSAT 2025)

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, click here.