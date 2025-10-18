📸 PHOTOS: Go inside Big Texas ComicCon in downtown San Antonio
Sights & Sounds from the festival happening this weekend at the Henry B. González Convention Center
SAN ANTONIO – The Big Texas ComicCon is underway this weekend, now drawing thousands to downtown San Antonio.
The annual convention features an exhibit hall full of vendors, celebrity meet-and-greets, panels and more.
For a full list of all the celebrities attending this year, click here.
Tickets are $35 for Saturday and $30 for Sunday. A three-day pass costs $60, and an Express Pass (VIP) will be available for $250.
For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.