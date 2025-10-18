Suspected human remains found in Bandera County; investigation ongoing, sheriff’s office says

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – Suspected human remains were found Friday evening in Bandera County, prompting an investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bandera County deputies were dispatched to the location around 6 p.m. off of Wharton’s Dock Road after receiving reports of suspected human remains.

Upon arrival, deputies confirmed human remains were on scene, the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Texas Rangers conducted the initial investigation.

Human skeletal remains and several pieces of evidence were recovered and will be sent for forensic processing and identification, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said there is no threat to the community.

Officials cleared the scene around 8 p.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office said it would provide updates as they become available.

The investigation is ongoing.

