3 ex-SAPD officers’ trial in Melissa Perez murder case enters second full week

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – San Antonio police officer Andrew Chernak told the court that he and other officers came up with a plan to detain Perez on June 23, 2023.

However, Chernak, who is expected to return to the stand on Monday, said that plan was never implemented.

Ex-SAPD officers Eleazar Alejandro, Alfred Flores and Nathaniel Villalobos are on trial for the death of Perez.

The department has since terminated Alejandro, Flores and Villalobos from the force.

KSAT will livestream Day 7 of the ex-officers’ trial at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Earlier Friday, prosecutors and defense attorneys keyed in on the testimony of Jonathan Salinas, who was among the first officers who responded to Perez’s apartment.

On Thursday, Salinas told the court about a previous encounter with Perez on June 14, 2023, nine days before Alejandro, Flores and Villalobos shot her during a mental health call.

Salinas told jurors on Thursday what he said the prosecution told him: that Perez would have been well within her rights if she killed him as he attempted entry into her apartment.

In response, Salinas told the court that he believed he was within his rights to go in and arrest Perez in her apartment.

During a Friday morning hearing held without jurors, Salinas told the court he also told prosecutors his belief that he was right to go into Perez’s apartment “earlier this week.”

The state claimed that part of Salinas’ Thursday testimony — Salinas’ thoughts about his right to enter Perez’s apartment — was not previously disclosed to prosecutors.

Salinas, who had an attorney appointed on his behalf, later invoked the Fifth Amendment and was later excused from the stand.

Background

On June 23, 2023, Perez, 46, experienced a mental health crisis inside her Southwest Side apartment, where SAPD body camera footage showed she was fatally shot by ex-SAPD officers Eleazar Alejandro, Alfred Flores and Nathaniel Villalobos.

The case drew widespread attention and sparked debate over police response protocols.

Alejandro, Flores and Villalobos each face charges in connection with Perez’s death.

All three charged will be tried together, which will make for a packed courtroom.

Former prosecutor-turned-defense attorney Meredith Chacon said the plan to try all three together means each defense team has agreed on some kind of joint strategy.

“It indicates a sharing of resources, and they’re all working together on this defense,” Chacon said.

Each defendant has their own team of lawyers:

Alfred Flores is represented by Thom Nisbet, Christian Neumann and David Christian.

Eleazar Alejandro is represented by Ben Sifuentes and Mario Del Prado, a former division chief in the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Nathaniel Villalobos is represented by former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood and his law partners Jay Norton, Jason Goss and Patrick Ballantyne.

As for the state, prosecutors include Felony Criminal Trial Division Chief David Lunan and Daryl Harris.

The trial is being presided over by Judge Ron Rangel of the 379th Criminal District Court.

On Wednesday, ahead of jury selection, a pretrial hearing became heated as attorneys sparred over key issues ahead of the trial. Defense attorneys argued with prosecutors over which evidence and legal arguments should be allowed during the proceedings.

Among the issues discussed was a federal judge’s recent decision to dismiss a civil lawsuit against the officers — a ruling the defense wants jurors to hear about. Prosecutors opposed that motion.

Defense attorneys also objected to any discussion of the Castle Doctrine, or “protection of property” laws, during the trial. They argued it is irrelevant to the facts of the case.

Rangel has yet to rule on those motions.

If convicted, Flores and Alejandro each face up to life in prison. Villalobos, who is facing an aggravated assault by a public servant charge, also faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

For a full look back at this case, watch our KSAT Open Court video below:

More recent coverage of this trial on KSAT: