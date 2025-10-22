San Antonio man sentenced in connection with 2023 police chase on I-35

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man was sentenced to six years in prison in connection with a 2023 police chase.

Barry Joseph Hawkins, 27, pleaded guilty to evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (five or more items but less than 10 items), according to the Comal County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Recommended Videos

Hawkins entered guilty pleas for both offenses, the district attorney’s office said. He chose to have his punishment determined by the court and was sentenced to six years in prison.

On July 21, 2023, a New Braunfels police officer was responding to reports of multiple car alarms going off in the Magnolia Springs neighborhood when they saw Hawkins’ Dodge Challenger speeding away.

According to the district attorney’s office, Hawkins accelerated and ran several stop signs as he fled the area.

Hawkins entered southbound Interstate 35, increasing his speed to more than 120 mph and “weaving rapidly through traffic and narrowly avoiding collisions with other drivers,” the district attorney’s office said.

“At several points during the pursuit, Hawkins nearly rear-ended other vehicles, swerving at the last moment to avoid impact,” the district attorney’s office said. “His reckless actions created an extreme danger to the public and law enforcement officers involved in the pursuit.”

The chase, which lasted around 13 minutes, ended in Selma when Hawkins’ vehicle ran out of gas.

Officers searched his vehicle and found multiple credit and debit cards, along with several Texas driver’s licenses that did not belong to Hawkins, the district attorney’s office said.

Read also: