Bexar County family survives drive-by shooting; their 16-year-old son named among suspects

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County mother said her family survived a shooting — and one of the suspects was her 16-year-old son.

“They didn’t come over here to send no message,” Erica Negrete said. “They came over here to kill my husband.”

Three people were caught on video shooting at the Negrete family home in the early morning of Aug. 25 in south Bexar County. After firing 60 rounds, according to the family, those suspects drove away. Erica Negrete and an affidavit allege that her son was involved.

WATCH BELOW: Family speaks out after shooting at home with 16-year-old son named as suspect

“We ended up getting his report card ... he was missing four credits,” she said. “We asked him to do the dishes, and he started slamming stuff, and that was the first time he had made a threat towards my husband, saying that he was going to put a bullet in his forehead.”

Erica Negrete said that was the first threat her son made to his stepfather, Jesus Negrete, back in June. The second came hours before the shooting on the night of Aug. 24.

She said her son posted a photo of a loaded magazine on social media.

“On the top of the bullet was my husband’s name,” Erica Negrete said.

Jesus Negrete said he called the biological father of his stepson about the threats. He said he tried to have a conversation in person, but San Antonio police became involved.

Around 1 a.m. Aug. 25, Jesus Negrete said he reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, because of the location of their home, to report the threats. He said a deputy visited his home and left around 1:45 a.m.

At 3 a.m. that morning, gunfire began.

“I told (my wife) to, ‘Get down, get down.’ And I like to remember just the kids,” he said. “I ran this way and I just completely fell.”

“I think it was God that made (him) fall, because if he didn’t fall, all the bullets that were coming through the front door in the garage, he would have died,” Erica Negrete said.

Erica and Jesus were home with three of their children. No one was injured.

An affidavit alleges Erica’ Negrete’s son and three others were involved in planning the shooting. Doorbell video from their house that morning shows three people firing.

Of the four possible suspects, only one is over the age of 18. His name is Benny Garca, and he faces a charge of deadly conduct - discharging a firearm.

“It needs to stop,” Erica Negrete said. “The gun violence needs to stop.”

BCSO told KSAT on Wednesday that it couldn’t release information about people under the age of 18, which is part of the reason why the family is coming forward.

“They had no remorse that the whole family was inside,” Erica Negrete said.

BCSO referred KSAT to Juvenile Detention after we asked for specifics about the charges for those under the age of 18 in this case. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said it couldn’t release details on the case because of the pending charges.

The district attorney’s office did clarify, though, that the deadly conduct charges were “originally filed with our office by law enforcement, so there was no downgrade of charges.”

