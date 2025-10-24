New Braunfels police, fire marshal’s office arrest man in arson investigation

The New Braunfels Fire Marshal’s Office, with the help of the New Braunfels Police Department’s SWAT Team, arrested Gilbert Hernandez, 36, on Friday morning.

The New Braunfels Fire Marshal’s Office, with the help of the New Braunfels Police Department’s SWAT Team, arrested Gilbert Hernandez without incident on Friday morning, according to a news release.

Officials said Hernandez, 36, was taken into custody at a home in the 200 block of South Grape Avenue.

He was booked into the Comal County Jail on an arson charge, which is considered a second-degree felony. A Comal County judge set his bond at $25,000, city officials said.

Investigators believe Hernandez is responsible for intentionally setting multiple plastic bags filled with clothes on fire outside a home in the early morning hours of Oct. 21.

A resident who lives at the home, located in the 2200 block of West Bridge Street, awoke to the fire and extinguished it before calling New Braunfels police. Officers were dispatched to the home on West Bridge Street at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the news release stated.

No injuries or damage to any nearby structures were reported.

According to jail records, Hernandez also faced an unrelated charge to Tuesday’s incident.

Authorities said their investigation is ongoing, and Hernandez may face additional charges.

