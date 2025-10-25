1 injured in single-vehicle crash on West Side involving suspected intoxicated driver, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after a suspected intoxicated driver lost control and crashed during early Saturday morning’s heavy rain on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of U.S. Highway 90 West.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the driver of a 2014 Mercedes-Benz lost control and sideswiped the guardrails.

The passenger in the vehicle suffered serious bodily injuries and was taken to a hospital for further treatment, SAPD said.

Police stated in the report that the driver was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

