Driver ejected, suffers life-threatening injuries after crash on Southeast Side, police say Crash happened Friday night in the 7400 block of Interstate 37 South Police Lights and Crime Scene Tape (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com) SAN ANTONIO – A male driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being ejected during a single-vehicle crash on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened around 11:44 p.m. Friday in the 7400 block of Interstate 37 South.
The driver was heading northbound in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado when, for unknown reasons, he lost control, entered a grassy median and collided with a concrete barrier, according to a Saturday SAPD preliminary report.
Police said the driver was ejected from his vehicle and taken to a hospital for further treatment.
The investigation remains ongoing.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
