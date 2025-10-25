Skip to main content
Driver ejected, suffers life-threatening injuries after crash on Southeast Side, police say

Crash happened Friday night in the 7400 block of Interstate 37 South

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being ejected during a single-vehicle crash on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:44 p.m. Friday in the 7400 block of Interstate 37 South.

The driver was heading northbound in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado when, for unknown reasons, he lost control, entered a grassy median and collided with a concrete barrier, according to a Saturday SAPD preliminary report.

Police said the driver was ejected from his vehicle and taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

