San Antonio woman sentenced to 8 years in prison after committing elder fraud to purchase vehicles

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman was sentenced to eight years in prison for multiple charges after she committed elder fraud to purchase vehicles from San Antonio-area dealerships.

Cassandra Trevino, 42, who used the alias Cassandra Alonzo, was denied her request for probation and sentenced Tuesday for multiple offenses, including fraud and exploitation of the elderly, court records show.

On Feb. 7, Trevino purchased a vehicle from Volkswagen of Alamo Heights using her estranged 87-year-old grandmother’s identification, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The credit application was submitted online and completed in person by Trevino, “who presented a falsified temporary ID bearing the victim’s information,” the district attorney’s office said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Trevino presented a driver’s license that was altered to change the date of birth year from 1937 to 1973. Trevino also used her grandmother’s name and social security number to purchase the vehicle.

After identifying the fraud, the dealership repossessed the vehicle and found Trevino’s real ID inside. The district attorney’s office said an acquaintance also confirmed Trevino’s identity.

According to the affidavit, Trevino made 46 attempts between Oct. 30, 2024, and Feb. 11, 2025, to use the victim’s credit history.

At the time, Trevino was under indictment for a similar 2024 case where she purchased a vehicle from Gunn Honda using an 82-year-old person’s information, the district attorney’s office said.

“It’s our mission to continue the important work of protecting our seniors,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “We must remain vigilant. Too often, criminals believe they can prey on older adults, but our seniors are strong, aware, and resilient. If you suspect someone is being taken advantage of, speak up and seek help — together, we can stop these crimes before they cause further harm.”

More coverage of this story: