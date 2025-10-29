Bexar County officials to discuss critical fire weather readiness amid cool, windy conditions Press conference can be viewed in video player below beginning at 10:30 a.m. Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – With cool air and strong winds in Bexar County over the next few days, one concern for first responders is the potential for fires.
Several Bexar County emergency agencies and Judge Peter Sakai are hosting a press conference Wednesday to discuss preparations for forecasted “critical fire weather conditions,” according to a county news release.
KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article beginning at 10:30 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
Dry air paired with gusty winds will create an “extreme” fire danger this afternoon, according to KSAT’s meteorologists.
>> Thursday forecast: Fire danger today, then a COLD Thursday morning
County officials will provide updates on readiness efforts, coordination between agencies and public safety advisories.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office issued a red flag warning until 7 p.m. Wednesday. The warning asks residents to consider the following while the order is in effect:
Avoid outdoor burning Do not park vehicles on dry grass Do not throw cigarette butts on the ground Secure trailer chains to prevent sparks Read more:
