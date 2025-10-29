Multiple 18-wheelers catch on fire at business on Northeast Side, SAFD says

San Antonio firefighters are at the scene of a fire in the 7800 block of Webbles Drive, not far from Interstate 35 and Walzem Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are at a fire involving multiple 18-wheelers at a business on the Northeast Side.

The fire was reported before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7800 block of Webbles Drive, not far from Interstate 35 and Walzem Road.

According to SAFD, there was a report of multiple 18-wheelers holding cardboard on fire, with flames spreading due to high winds.

Due to weather conditions, a second alarm was requested, an SAFD spokesperson said. As of noon, 30 units are responding to the fire.

Earlier Wednesday, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai and several emergency services agencies held a news conference where they described the county’s current weather situation as a “serious public safety concern” regarding possible wildfire risks.

A mix of dry air and gusty winds has created an “extreme” fire danger this afternoon, according to KSAT’s meteorologists.

Sakai said the county had two strike teams on “heightened alert” to respond promptly to potential fires. The teams are composed of a mix of ESD personnel from the eastern and western parts of Bexar County.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office issued a red flag warning until 7 p.m. Wednesday. The warning asks residents to consider the following while the order is in effect:

Avoid outdoor burning

Do not park vehicles on dry grass

Do not throw cigarette butts on the ground

Secure trailer chains to prevent sparks

