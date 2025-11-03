SAPD: Man jumps from car during alleged dispute, hit by vehicle on I-10 The driver of the vehicle that hit the man fled from the scene SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle after jumping out of his own car along Interstate 10 on Sunday evening, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of eastbound Interstate 10 near the on-ramp from Roland Road.
The 23-year-old victim jumped from the passenger seat of a white Dodge Charger through the window after his girlfriend allegedly refused to let him drive, an SAPD preliminary report said.
As the man stood up, he was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound. The driver of the vehicle that hit the man fled from the scene, police said.
SAPD’s report said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition; however, he has since been deemed stable.
Eastbound I-10 just past Hackberry Street was closed Sunday evening for several hours as emergency crews cleared the scene. The highway reopened just before 9:45 p.m.
SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.
