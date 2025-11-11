Police officer arrested, charged with 3 felony counts of injury to a child, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A police officer was arrested and charged with multiple felonies following three alleged “off-duty incidents” in 2024, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD said Jacob Ryan, 32, turned himself in to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon after an arrest warrant was issued. Ryan is facing three counts of injury to a child. The charge is considered a third-degree felony.

Bexar County jail records indicate that Ryan was released from custody just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to court records obtained by KSAT, Ryan is accused of hitting the same juvenile in February 2024, March 2024 and June 2024.

On Feb. 13, 2024, the records showed Ryan allegedly hit the juvenile with his hand and “by manner and means unknown.”

On March 21, 2024, according to records, the officer again hit the juvenile with his hand and with an “object unknown.” On June 10, 2024, Ryan lifted the child’s arm and hit them with his other hand.

KSAT is not identifying the victim because they are a juvenile.

The department said Ryan is a five-year veteran and assigned to its patrol division. He has since been placed on administrative duty.

SAPD said it is continuing its administrative investigation into Ryan.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, Ryan is the eighth SAPD officer arrested in 2025 and the second officer arrest in November.

Earlier this month, Richard Boyle, a 24-year veteran of the department, was arrested and charged with unlawfully installing a tracking device on his estranged wife’s vehicle.

