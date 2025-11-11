KCSO: Runge ISD employee accused of improper relationship with child identified, released from jail

The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office said Andrea Melba Rodriguez was taken into custody on Monday and charged with tampering with evidence.

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – Authorities have identified a Runge woman arrested and accused of an inappropriate relationship with a middle school-aged student.

The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said Andrea Melba Rodriguez was taken into custody on Monday and charged with tampering with evidence.

According to Karnes County jail records, Rodriguez was released from jail on Tuesday.

When sheriff’s deputies detained Rodriguez on Monday, she gave them a “full confession of events” as well as “actions” that led to her to her improper relationship with the child, according to the sheriff’s office.

During its investigation, the sheriff’s office said it found digital evidence “confirming that an intimate relationship between the school employee and the student was active” and the relationship had taken place over an extended period of time.

The child was described as a “Runge ISD middle school-aged student” in a KCSO news release.

Investigators later learned that Rodriguez also “destroyed evidence,” which is connected to her tampering with evidence charge, the sheriff’s office said.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson told KSAT that Rodriguez could face additional charges “in the near future.”

KSAT reached out to Runge ISD to see if Rodriguez is still employed with the school district. The district has not responded as of Tuesday afternoon.

It is also unclear what role Rodriguez may have had with the district.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation remains ongoing.

