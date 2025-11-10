KCSO: Runge ISD employee arrested, accused of improper relationship with middle school-aged student

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – A Runge Independent School District employee was arrested Monday after allegedly having an improper relationship with a student, according to the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office said it was “made aware of allegations” between a Runge ISD employee and a Runge ISD “middle school-aged student.”

During an investigation, the sheriff’s office said it found digital evidence “confirming that an intimate relationship between the school employee and the student was active” and the relationship had taken place over an extended period of time.

The sheriff’s office located and detained the school employee on Monday.

“Upon detainment, the school employee provided a full confession of events and the actions that led to the improper relationship with the child,” the sheriff’s office said.

The school employee also destroyed evidence related to the investigation as it was underway, according to the sheriff’s office. The employee was taken into custody and booked into the KCSO jail on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the employee, but a spokesperson said the employee is a woman.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office said additional criminal charges are expected. The Runge ISD superintendent was also made aware of the investigation to notify the Texas Education Agency.

“At this time, the circumstances of this investigation appear to be an isolated incident involving one Runge ISD employee and one Runge ISD student, therefore, there does not appear to be any additional threat to the community,” the sheriff’s office said.

