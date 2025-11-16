Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on North Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 11000 block of Wetmore Road.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, a gray Kia was traveling southbound on Wetmore Road when the driver struck the woman. SAPD said the driver immediately stopped and called police.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

