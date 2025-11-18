Northeast Side motel raided after ‘thousands of calls,’ SAPD says; locks found outside room doors, multiple detained

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and a slew of city agencies executed a warrant at a Northeast Side hotel for several code violations, SAPD Sergeant Washington Moscoso said at the scene.

The warrant was executed around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Qubed Living in the 4600 block of Rittiman Road.

The Dangerous Assessment Response Team (DART) warrant, typically issued by the city attorney’s office, normally addresses nuisance properties or code violations.

Moscoso said SAPD had received “thousands of calls to the location” ranging from sexual assault to human trafficking and disturbances.

San Antonio police and multiple city agencies executed a DART warrant on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 18, for several code violations. (KSAT)

The hotel had been operating as an extended stay hotel, where some tenants were allegedly staying for multiple months at a time, Moscoso said.

As SAPD was clearing rooms, officers noticed locks on the outside of several doors to lock people inside, a usual indication of human trafficking, Moscoso said. Police did not specify if people were located in the rooms.

SAPD detectives were on the scene speaking to witnesses and victims to find if human trafficking had taken place.

While some people were detained at the scene, Moscoso did not confirm if anyone was expected to face charges. Though SAPD said “multiple people” were found with felony and misdemeanor warrants and had been placed in custody.

Some of the city agencies present with SAPD included San Antonio Metropolitan Health, Neighborhood & Housing Services and Animal Care Services.

