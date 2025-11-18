Vote to demolish Yorktown Memorial Hospital tabled by city council members, owners say

YORKTOWN, Texas – The Yorktown City Council has decided not to demolish the Yorktown Memorial Hospital, at least for the time being.

The new owners told KSAT early Tuesday that the city council has tabled the vote to demolish the historic hospital, long known as one of the most haunted locations in Texas.

City council will discuss “next steps” in a meeting after Thanksgiving break, the owners said.

“We are pleased to be able to continue the conversation with the city and possibly come up with a plan to resolve any issues they have,” the Curious Twins Paranormal Tours & Events told KSAT in a statement. “We’re looking forward to working with the city of Yorktown.”

The owners, Fred Garza-Guzman and his husband, said that several people, both local and from out of town, attended the meeting and showed their support for the hospital. The former owner was also there.

Just weeks after the current owners purchased the nearly 75-year-old building in July, the City of Yorktown shut down the property. Officials deemed it unsafe and prohibited entry to anyone.

The hospital had previously drawn visitors from across the state for tours and paranormal investigations.

“We go over the history, the legacy of the sisters, and, of course, the lore,” Garza-Guzman said, describing the tours that once operated regularly.

Garza-Guzman said the shutdown came without warning.

“As soon as they did an inspection, they deemed it unsafe,” Garza-Guzman said. “And without any kind of due process … instead of setting a date for a public hearing, they decided to just close us down.”

In a Facebook post, the city cited safety concerns as its reason for shutting down the landmark. The decision sparked questions online from former visitors and residents who wondered why the structure was suddenly declared unsafe after years of operation.

“When we purchased it, they saw us as new guys. Outsiders,” Garza-Guzman said, adding that he believes the city may be revisiting previous plans to demolish the building. “My thought is that perhaps this was a good time to step back in and look at demolition of the property because that was something they were interested in 15 years ago.”

The city council met on Monday in a hearing to discuss the potential permanent condemnation and demolition of the building, Garza-Guzman said. The vote was tabled, and “next steps” will be discussed in a meeting after Thanksgiving break.

If allowed to keep the building, the owners plan to begin repairs, bring the structure up to code and seek official recognition as a historic site.

“You want to see Yorktown preserved, and you want to see this historical preservation plan enacted,” Garza-Guzman said.

KSAT 12 News reached out to the city administrator for comment, but has yet to hear back.

