Suspect in Southwest Side kitten killing case had previous arrest for harming person, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of strangling and killing a kitten at a Southwest Side apartment complex earlier this month had a previous arrest for harming a person, according to Bexar County court records.

Ryan Berlanga, 31, was arrested on a charge of injury to the elderly/disabled in that earlier case, records show.

A report from San Antonio police related to that case said Berlanga punched a 72-year-old male relative in the face repeatedly, causing injury.

Records indicate that he spent less than two months in jail in connection with that misdemeanor offense.

On Tuesday afternoon, Berlanga was headed back to jail, facing a charge that carries a considerably stiffer penalty.

He is accused of strangling a stray kitten and killing it on Nov. 9 at an apartment complex on Yarrow Boulevard, not far from Southeast Military Drive.

The incident was caught on several neighbors’ security cameras, and police released images of Berlanga from those videos.

The images were also shared on social media, sparking angry reactions and prompting an animal rights group to offer a monetary reward for information on the case.

Janie Bender, who lives at the complex, found out about the kitten killing from posters that were placed all around the property.

“I got so upset. I mean, I’m an animal lover,” Bender said. “When I found out what he did, I said, ‘Oh my God.’ I said, you know, ‘I have kittens myself.’”

Bender and others at the complex said they were happy to hear that an arrest had been made.

In a voicemail message, another neighbor expressed her relief.

“(The suspect) didn’t deserve to be in the streets like that,” she said. “Hopefully, he’ll learn his lesson.”

Records show that Berlanga is facing a felony charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals, which carries a possible sentence of up to ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine if he’s convicted.

