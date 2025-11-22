Residents want city action to address stray, dangerous dogs on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – West Side residents want action as stray and dangerous dogs persist in San Antonio.

Neighbors say the city is seeing a problem with stray dogs. Animal Care Services (ACS) lists hundreds of dogs as dangerous or aggressive, and those are only animals with a documented violent history.

ACS currently lists 274 dogs as dangerous or aggressive in San Antonio. The registry does not capture every stray or potentially dangerous animal roaming neighborhoods.

“When we say dangerous dog, we are particularly speaking about dogs who were deemed dangerous due to a specific incident that they were involved in,” said Jonathan Gary, director of ACS. “They are owned and most of them are back in their own homes.”

Gary said the breed of a dog is insignificant in the process of determining if a dog is dangerous.

“It is well known on the West Side that we have like lots of strays,” homeowner Sylvia Mendoza said.

Residents want policy changes and stronger enforcement to hold owners accountable. Many suggest higher fines and stiffer penalties to deter neglect and dangerous ownership.

“Don’t dismiss fines. ... You get a traffic ticket, you don’t get that dismissed very easily, you go to an attorney,” homeowner Juan said. “You can’t do a $5 fine. $500-$1,000, it’ll hurt.”

Some residents worry for the safety of families and neighbors who want to use public spaces.

“I feel bad for the pets in general, but I think it does like pose a threat to, you know, some families or folks who want to walk,” Mendoza said.

City data shows that certain areas, like District 5 on the West Side, receive higher call volumes related to animals, according to ACS.

The prevalence of stray dogs has pushed responsible pet owners to change their routines or leave the area.

“I have a dog, so I don’t walk with him in the area,” Mendoza said. “I will have to go somewhere else.”

District 5 City Councilmember Teri Castillo said she’s committed to reducing the number of stray dogs on the West Side.

“Thanks to increased investment in Animal Care Services (ACS), District 5 residents now have access to expanded resources like the Pet Care Connect program, which provides door-to-door education, free pet food, vaccines, microchips, and pet houses,” she said in a statement, in part.

Homeowners, however, want to see dog owners held accountable for animals that roam or cause harm.

“It’s an animal,” Juan said. “You can’t leave your kid out in the street and let that get run over. So, you know, got to take care of what you own.”

For anyone who sees a stray or dangerous dog, the best way to let ACS know what’s going on is by calling 311. Give them a clear description of the dog and a specific location of where the dog was seen. This information gives ACS the best opportunity to catch the animal and try to find its owner.

